METRO offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites around Houston-area

HOUSTON – METRO Houston will now offer free rides to anyone who plans to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Houstonians within the METRO service area can hop on their local bus, METRORail, Park & Ride, METRORapid, and METROLift ride, according to a news release Thursday.

Those who plan to use the free service must show proof of their appointment or vaccination card upon boarding.

Eligible riders must also fall under categories 1A and 1B of the state vaccination guidelines, which includes frontline workers, residents at long-term care facilities and those at greater risk for complications.

The free ride offer will be expanded along with the state’s vaccine expansion to other groups.