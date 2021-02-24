8-year-old girl among the 19 people in the Houston area who died due to the winter storm

HOUSTON – The state of Texas is still working to recover from a devastating winter storm. While people are dealing with property damages and losses due to pipes bursting and homes flooding, some people are dealing with a much heavier loss: that of a loved one.

Across the Houston area, 19 people died as a result of the storm. All but two of those who died, were over the age of 50, and all but three of them died of hypothermia due to the extreme temperatures.

Most of the deaths occurred inside homes or apartments, while others died at hospitals. One person even died in a backyard shed.

Gender Race Age Death Date Cause of Death Contributing Factors Location Male White 52 2/13 Accident - Hypothermia Environmental exposure Hospital ER - Houston Male Hispanic 51 2/15 Accident - Hypothermia Environmental exposure Grassy area outside - Houston Female Black 84 2/16 Accident - Hypothermia -Environmental exposure

-Hypertensive cardiovascular disease

-Pulmonary emboli

-Dementia

-Seizure disorder Residence - Houston Male White 75 2/16 Accident - Hypothermia -Environmental exposure

-Hypertensive & atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

-Diabetes mellitus

-COPD Residence - Houston Male Black 61 2/16 Accident - Hypothermia -Environmental exposure

-Chronic ethanolism

-Hepatitis C

-Hepatic cirrhosis

-Heptocellular carcinoma

-COPD

-Dementia Residence - Houston Female Black 69 2/16 Accident - Hypothermia -Environmental exposure

-Hypertensive cardiovascular disease

-Pancytopenia

-Bradycardia

-Hyperparathyroidism

-Adrenal insufficiency Apartment - Houston Male Hispanic 60 2/16 Accident - Hypothermia -Environmental exposure

-Chronic ethanol abuse Apartment - Houston Male Black 81 2/16 Accident - Hypothermia -Environmental exposure

-Hypertensive cardiovascular disease

-Diabetes mellitus Residence - Houston Female Black 88 2/16 Accident - Hypothermia -Environmental exposure

-Hypertensive & atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

-COPD LBJ Hospital Male White 86 2/16 Accident - Hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease Fall on ice that resulted in blunt trauma of torso with a lumbar spine fracture Memorial Hermann in Memorial City Female White 87 2/17 Accident - Hypothermia -Environmental exposure

-Dementia Residence - Houston Female Hispanic 8 2/17 Accident - Carbon monoxide toxicity In closed residence with gas combustion generator in attached/enclosed garage Residence - Houston Male Hispanic 49 2/17 Accident - Carbon monoxide toxicity In closed residence with gas combustion generator in attached/enclosed garage Residence - Houston Male Black 71 2/17 Accident - Hypothermia -Environmental exposure

-Hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease Residence - Crosby Female White 97 2/17 Accident - Hypothermia -Environmental exposure

-Diabetes mellitus

-Hypertensive cardiovascular disease Apartment - Houston Male Black 76 2/17 Accident - Hypothermia -Environmental exposure

-Hypertensive cardiovascular disease

-Diabetes mellitus

-Obesity Backyard shed - Houston Female Black 77 2/18 Accident - Hypothermia -Environmental exposure

-Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease Front of Church - Houston Male Black 61 2/19 Accident - Hypothermia -Environmental exposure

-Congestive cardiomyopathy due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease and chronic ethnolism with hepatic cirrhosis Commercial parking lot - Houston Female White 87 2/20 Accident - Hypothermia -Environmental exposure

-Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease Residence - Houston

The deaths, along with the lengthy power outages and the other losses people are dealing with, has caused outrage among local and state communities, who are demanding answers from ERCOT, CenterPoint and other responsible parties. ERCOT is the agency charged with managing most of the power grid in Texas. It’s also the agency that mandated blackouts that left millions of Texans in the dark and cold for days during last week’s winter storm.

As a result, five board members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced they would resign Wednesday. Lawmakers have already announced an investigation of the agency. Lawsuits have also been filed against the agency.