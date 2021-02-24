8-year-old girl among the 19 people in the Houston area who died due to the winter storm

HOUSTON – The state of Texas is still working to recover from a devastating winter storm. While people are dealing with property damages and losses due to pipes bursting and homes flooding, some people are dealing with a much heavier loss: that of a loved one.
Across the Houston area, 19 people died as a result of the storm. All but two of those who died, were over the age of 50, and all but three of them died of hypothermia due to the extreme temperatures.
Most of the deaths occurred inside homes or apartments, while others died at hospitals. One person even died in a backyard shed.
|Gender
|Race
|Age
|Death Date
|Cause of Death
|Contributing Factors
|Location
|Male
|White
|52
|2/13
|Accident - Hypothermia
|Environmental exposure
|Hospital ER - Houston
|Male
|Hispanic
|51
|2/15
|Accident - Hypothermia
|Environmental exposure
|Grassy area outside - Houston
|Female
|Black
|84
|2/16
|Accident - Hypothermia
|-Environmental exposure
-Hypertensive cardiovascular disease
-Pulmonary emboli
-Dementia
-Seizure disorder
|Residence - Houston
|Male
|White
|75
|2/16
|Accident - Hypothermia
|-Environmental exposure
-Hypertensive & atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease
-Diabetes mellitus
-COPD
|Residence - Houston
|Male
|Black
|61
|2/16
|Accident - Hypothermia
|-Environmental exposure
-Chronic ethanolism
-Hepatitis C
-Hepatic cirrhosis
-Heptocellular carcinoma
-COPD
-Dementia
|Residence - Houston
|Female
|Black
|69
|2/16
|Accident - Hypothermia
|-Environmental exposure
-Hypertensive cardiovascular disease
-Pancytopenia
-Bradycardia
-Hyperparathyroidism
-Adrenal insufficiency
|Apartment - Houston
|Male
|Hispanic
|60
|2/16
|Accident - Hypothermia
|-Environmental exposure
-Chronic ethanol abuse
|Apartment - Houston
|Male
|Black
|81
|2/16
|Accident - Hypothermia
|-Environmental exposure
-Hypertensive cardiovascular disease
-Diabetes mellitus
|Residence - Houston
|Female
|Black
|88
|2/16
|Accident - Hypothermia
|-Environmental exposure
-Hypertensive & atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease
-COPD
|LBJ Hospital
|Male
|White
|86
|2/16
|Accident - Hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease
|Fall on ice that resulted in blunt trauma of torso with a lumbar spine fracture
|Memorial Hermann in Memorial City
|Female
|White
|87
|2/17
|Accident - Hypothermia
|-Environmental exposure
-Dementia
|Residence - Houston
|Female
|Hispanic
|8
|2/17
|Accident - Carbon monoxide toxicity
|In closed residence with gas combustion generator in attached/enclosed garage
|Residence - Houston
|Male
|Hispanic
|49
|2/17
|Accident - Carbon monoxide toxicity
|In closed residence with gas combustion generator in attached/enclosed garage
|Residence - Houston
|Male
|Black
|71
|2/17
|Accident - Hypothermia
|-Environmental exposure
-Hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease
|Residence - Crosby
|Female
|White
|97
|2/17
|Accident - Hypothermia
|-Environmental exposure
-Diabetes mellitus
-Hypertensive cardiovascular disease
|Apartment - Houston
|Male
|Black
|76
|2/17
|Accident - Hypothermia
|-Environmental exposure
-Hypertensive cardiovascular disease
-Diabetes mellitus
-Obesity
|Backyard shed - Houston
|Female
|Black
|77
|2/18
|Accident - Hypothermia
|-Environmental exposure
-Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease
|Front of Church - Houston
|Male
|Black
|61
|2/19
|Accident - Hypothermia
|-Environmental exposure
-Congestive cardiomyopathy due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease and chronic ethnolism with hepatic cirrhosis
|Commercial parking lot - Houston
|Female
|White
|87
|2/20
|Accident - Hypothermia
|-Environmental exposure
-Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease
|Residence - Houston
The deaths, along with the lengthy power outages and the other losses people are dealing with, has caused outrage among local and state communities, who are demanding answers from ERCOT, CenterPoint and other responsible parties. ERCOT is the agency charged with managing most of the power grid in Texas. It’s also the agency that mandated blackouts that left millions of Texans in the dark and cold for days during last week’s winter storm.
As a result, five board members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced they would resign Wednesday. Lawmakers have already announced an investigation of the agency. Lawsuits have also been filed against the agency.