75ºF

Ad

Local News

8-year-old girl among the 19 people in the Houston area who died due to the winter storm

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, weather, winter storm
photo

HOUSTON – The state of Texas is still working to recover from a devastating winter storm. While people are dealing with property damages and losses due to pipes bursting and homes flooding, some people are dealing with a much heavier loss: that of a loved one.

Across the Houston area, 19 people died as a result of the storm. All but two of those who died, were over the age of 50, and all but three of them died of hypothermia due to the extreme temperatures.

Most of the deaths occurred inside homes or apartments, while others died at hospitals. One person even died in a backyard shed.

GenderRaceAgeDeath DateCause of DeathContributing FactorsLocation
MaleWhite522/13Accident - HypothermiaEnvironmental exposureHospital ER - Houston
MaleHispanic512/15Accident - HypothermiaEnvironmental exposureGrassy area outside - Houston
FemaleBlack842/16Accident - Hypothermia-Environmental exposure
-Hypertensive cardiovascular disease
-Pulmonary emboli
-Dementia
-Seizure disorder		Residence - Houston
MaleWhite752/16Accident - Hypothermia-Environmental exposure
-Hypertensive & atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease
-Diabetes mellitus
-COPD		Residence - Houston
MaleBlack612/16Accident - Hypothermia-Environmental exposure
-Chronic ethanolism
-Hepatitis C
-Hepatic cirrhosis
-Heptocellular carcinoma
-COPD
-Dementia		Residence - Houston
FemaleBlack692/16Accident - Hypothermia-Environmental exposure
-Hypertensive cardiovascular disease
-Pancytopenia
-Bradycardia
-Hyperparathyroidism
-Adrenal insufficiency		Apartment - Houston
MaleHispanic602/16Accident - Hypothermia-Environmental exposure
-Chronic ethanol abuse		Apartment - Houston
MaleBlack812/16Accident - Hypothermia-Environmental exposure
-Hypertensive cardiovascular disease
-Diabetes mellitus		Residence - Houston
FemaleBlack882/16Accident - Hypothermia-Environmental exposure
-Hypertensive & atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease
-COPD		LBJ Hospital
MaleWhite862/16Accident - Hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseaseFall on ice that resulted in blunt trauma of torso with a lumbar spine fractureMemorial Hermann in Memorial City
FemaleWhite872/17Accident - Hypothermia-Environmental exposure
-Dementia		Residence - Houston
FemaleHispanic82/17Accident - Carbon monoxide toxicityIn closed residence with gas combustion generator in attached/enclosed garageResidence - Houston
MaleHispanic492/17Accident - Carbon monoxide toxicityIn closed residence with gas combustion generator in attached/enclosed garageResidence - Houston
MaleBlack712/17Accident - Hypothermia-Environmental exposure
-Hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease		Residence - Crosby
FemaleWhite972/17Accident - Hypothermia-Environmental exposure
-Diabetes mellitus
-Hypertensive cardiovascular disease		Apartment - Houston
MaleBlack762/17Accident - Hypothermia-Environmental exposure
-Hypertensive cardiovascular disease
-Diabetes mellitus
-Obesity		Backyard shed - Houston
FemaleBlack772/18Accident - Hypothermia-Environmental exposure
-Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease		Front of Church - Houston
MaleBlack612/19Accident - Hypothermia-Environmental exposure
-Congestive cardiomyopathy due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease and chronic ethnolism with hepatic cirrhosis		Commercial parking lot - Houston
FemaleWhite872/20Accident - Hypothermia-Environmental exposure
-Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease		Residence - Houston

The deaths, along with the lengthy power outages and the other losses people are dealing with, has caused outrage among local and state communities, who are demanding answers from ERCOT, CenterPoint and other responsible parties. ERCOT is the agency charged with managing most of the power grid in Texas. It’s also the agency that mandated blackouts that left millions of Texans in the dark and cold for days during last week’s winter storm.

Ad

As a result, five board members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced they would resign Wednesday. Lawmakers have already announced an investigation of the agency. Lawsuits have also been filed against the agency.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: