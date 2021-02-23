‘There’s a light of hope in Houston’: Food drive at Gallery Furniture serves 300 families

HOUSTON – Hundreds of Houston families received much-needed food at a distribution drive at Gallery Furniture Tuesday.

“It will make a big impact. When we lost power, our refrigerator went out and all the food, everything, we had to throw in the trash,” said Laura Hernandez.

Volunteers loaded their cars with potatoes, carrots, cabbage and other foods.

Merari Alvarado waited more than four hours.

“I know I had to beat the crowd to be able to get something because I know everyone’s in need right now,” said Alvarado.

The non-profit organization Neighborhood Schools brought 30 volunteers and the founder encourages others to step up, too.

“We couldn’t do this without them. We could have a truck of food, but without the hands and feet, none of this would be possible,” said Lupita Talley.

The Houston Food Bank, Goya Foods and Gallery Furniture worked together to serve 300 families.

“The ice and snowstorm outages, didn’t end when the lights went back on and the water came back,” said Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale.

Whether it be Hurricane Harvey, the COVID-19 pandemic, or the snowstorm last week, Houston always joins together.

“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, the sun is shining bright today, there’s a light of hope in Houston,” said McIngvale.

Once they ran out of food, The Cajun Navy started also giving out supplies.

Mattress Mack said they’ll have food and water available every day for the next two weeks. People can simply stop by Gallery Furniture.