Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 19, 2021.

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver a televised statewide address on Wednesday to discuss the recent power outages experienced across Texas and the state’s ongoing recovery response to the winter storm.

The live address will be broadcast at 6:02 p.m.

KPRC 2 will carry the address live.