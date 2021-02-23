2nd person arrested in 2019 shooting that killed 11-year-old boy while he slept

Cameron Moore is seen in a mug shot obtained from his Texas Department of Public Safety record on Feb. 23, 2021.

HOUSTON – A second person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed an 11-year-old boy while he slept nearly two years ago.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet Tuesday that Cameron Moore has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the June 9, 2019, shooting death of Kameron Jones.

Sonnie Reyes was previously arrested and charged with murder in connection with the case.

Sonnie Reyes (HCSO)

Deputies said it appears Kameron was hit by at least one bullet when someone opened fire into the home from the street.

Investigators said at the time of the shooting that it appeared an assault rifle was used in the shooting.

Gonzalez said at the time of the shooting that the family had only lived at the Channelview home for a few months.