1-year-old girl found dead in family pool in Liberty County, deputies say

DAISETTA, Texas – A 1-year-old girl was found dead in a family’s pool Monday in Liberty County, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a missing child at a home on West Pine Street at 2:30 p.m.

As deputies were arriving at the scene, a family member found the child in their above-ground swimming pool, officials said. When the medical personnel arrived at the scene, they performed CPR on the girl but she did not respond, according to investigators.

Investigators Rhame and Lucero Castro questioned the parents and were told the child had been put down for a nap and when they checked on her about two hours later, she was not in her bed, deputies said.

Investigators said an autopsy has been ordered to determine the child’s cause of death.

The investigation is still ongoing.