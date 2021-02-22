Raiders player arrested after street-racing incident in Houston

Yakemah "Kemah" Siverand is seen in this mug shot released by Houston police on Feb. 22, 2021.

HOUSTON – A Las Vegas Raiders football player was arrested over the weekend after a street-racing incident in Houston.

The incident was reported about 12:05 a.m. Saturday on the North Loop East near Lockwood Drive.

According to Houston police, officers saw five vehicles racing on the North Loop and a chase ensued.

“We pursued three of them, we pursued them, and three of them went to jail,” Acevedo said at a news conference Monday.

Those three people were later identified by police as 24-year-old Yakemah Siverand, 19-year-old Rolando Macias and 19-year-old Illsen Urruita.

Macias and Urruita were each charged with racing on a highway.

Rolando Macias (left) and Illsen Urruita (right) are seen in mug shots released by Houston police on Feb. 22, 2021. (HPD)

Siverand, who is from Cypress, was charged with felony evading arrest after police said he initially stopped for officers and then continued to drive another mile before stopping.

‘Kemah’ Siverand is a defensive back for the Raiders and joined the team last year. Before that, he played for Oklahoma State University.