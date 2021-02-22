Raiders player arrested after street-racing incident in Houston

HOUSTON – A Las Vegas Raiders football player was arrested over the weekend after a street-racing incident in Houston.
The incident was reported about 12:05 a.m. Saturday on the North Loop East near Lockwood Drive.
According to Houston police, officers saw five vehicles racing on the North Loop and a chase ensued.
“We pursued three of them, we pursued them, and three of them went to jail,” Acevedo said at a news conference Monday.
Those three people were later identified by police as 24-year-old Yakemah Siverand, 19-year-old Rolando Macias and 19-year-old Illsen Urruita.
Macias and Urruita were each charged with racing on a highway.
Siverand, who is from Cypress, was charged with felony evading arrest after police said he initially stopped for officers and then continued to drive another mile before stopping.
‘Kemah’ Siverand is a defensive back for the Raiders and joined the team last year. Before that, he played for Oklahoma State University.