Houston police Chief Art Acevedo discusses a rise in homicides in the city during a news conference in Houston on Nov. 20, 2020.

HOUSTON – Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and HPD leaders will discuss the police department’s annual “March on Crime/Lucha Contra El Crimen” in a news conference Monday.

Acevedo is expected to highlight efforts the Houston Police Department will employ to help keep Houston safe.

Be sure to tune in to the broadcast at 10 a.m. in the video at the top of this article.