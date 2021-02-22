COVID-19 vaccination super site: Mayor Turner, Judge Hidalgo to discuss NRG Park plans

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will hold a news conference Monday to provide information on the super vaccination center at NRG Park.

The NRG Park site is expected to begin vaccinations for eligible members of the public on Wednesday.

A limited number of vaccines will be provided as part of a soft launch of the center on Tuesday, authorities said in a news release.

The site is designed to serve 6,000 people per day, seven days a week for three weeks before transitioning to second doses for three weeks. A total of 142,000 individuals are expected to be fully vaccinated.

Authorities said the center will vaccinate people using the Harris County and City of Houston vaccination waitlists.

To register for the Harris County waitlist visit the vaccination link on ReadyHarris.org or call 832-927-8787. To register for the City of Houston waitlist, people age 65 and older can call the city’s department Area Agency on Aging at 832-393-4301.