HPD: 1 man killed, another injured in shooting outside east Houston sports bar

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – One man was killed and another man was injured Saturday in a shooting at an east Houston sports Bar, according to Houston police.

At approximately 2:05 a.m. Saturday, HPD patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of a sports bar located at 11095 East Freeway service road. On arrival, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced deceased and another was transported to an area hospital. He is expected to survive.

A preliminary investigation indicated a disturbance occurred between two groups inside the bar and continued into the parking lot, which led to the shooting, according to Houston police.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.