Don’t waste food. Feed this park’s animals with food that thawed in your fridge and freezer

If you are cleaning out your fridge and freezer and you hate dumping all of that food that thawed this week when you didn't have power, you don't have to. TGR Exotics Wildlife Park in Spring says its animals would love all of that food.

SPRING, Texas – If you are cleaning out your fridge and freezer and you hate dumping all of that food that thawed this week when you didn’t have power, you don’t have to.

TGR Exotics Wildlife Park in Spring says its animals would love all of that food.

DON’T Throw Away your PRODUCE, EGGS or UNSEASONED MEAT. Hello! If you you have produce(fruit/vegetables), eggs or raw... Posted by TGR Exotics Wildlife Park on Thursday, February 18, 2021

They made this post on Facebook saying they’ll take your produce, eggs and unseasoned raw meat. The animals will eat it as long as its not moldy. They ask that you please don’t drop off onions, green onions garlic or cabbage.

Who: TGR Exotics Wildlife Park

What: Will take your produce, eggs and unseasoned chicken and beef to feed their animals

Where: 22115 Sherrod Lane

Spring, TX 77389

Just send a text to (713) 408-4942 when you drop off your food at the park’s big green gates