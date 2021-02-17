Hobby Airport update: All flights canceled, diverted due to water issues

HOUSTON – An airport official says all flights to Hobby Airport have been canceled or diverted Wednesday due to water issues.

Foti Kallergis, director of Communications & Public Relations for Houston Airports, said workers are trying to restore water to a limited capacity to the airport.

“Our team is manually providing non-consumable water to airport restrooms from mobile water storage tanks,” Kallergis said in a statement. “We are working to restore water — in a limited capacity— to the entire airport.