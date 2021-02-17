Firefighters respond to several fires across Houston area as power outages continue

Cy-Fair Fire Department responds to a 1-alarm fire in the 4800 block of Pine Cliff Drive on Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston

HOUSTON – Local firefighters have been responding to several home and apartment fires as millions go without electricity and heat for days.

On Monday, there was an apartment fire that left 80 residents displaced and two other house fires, one being fatal.

Due to the weather and power outages, many cities are experiencing low water pressure, making it more difficult for firefighters to battle the fires.

Here are fires that happened Tuesday as a result of the extreme weather:

Pine Cliff Drive

Cy-Fair Fire Department firefighters responded to a house fire in the 4800 block of Pine Cliff Drive. Officials said low water pressure on hydrants slowed crews and tankers had to be used for water supply.

Investigators said the fire started by candles left burning unattended in a bedroom. There were no injuries reported. Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

Officials warn to never use candles for emergency lighting or leave them unattended.

Jeanetta Street

Houston Fire Department firefighters responded to an apartment on fire in the 2800 block of Jeanette Street with limited resources. Firefighters found the apartment building with fire showing from the top floor.

The crews had to then call for additional assistance to battle the fire due to water pressure issues. Officials said about 18 units sustained damage.

Lake Woodlands Drive

A fire at Avana Sterling Ridge Apartments displaced several people Wednesday.

The fire happened at the apartment complex located on 6900 block of Lake Woodlands Drive in The Woodlands.

Firefighters said between 50 and 60 people were displaced.