One Montgomery County leader who is without power shares how she’s staying warm

Meghan Ballard Arthur, of Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, is doing her best to keep her family warm.

Like many residents of Montgomery County, Arthur and her family have been without power for the last 24 hours. She says she and her family have used blankets to seal windows and doors, and have moved into an inner room of the home to stay warm.

She asks that Montgomery County residents be patient as crews work to get power restored, and acknowledges that power infrastructure was not set up for an event such as the one experienced in the area, with temperatures plummeting into the teens.

Warming stations have been set up for residents with no power or water. Until power is restored, she does ask residents to keep safety in mind when trying to keep their homes safe, including not using generators inside, and keeping space heaters at a safe distance from items which can cause fires. She also encourages residents to check on their elderly neighbors.

Check out the video for Arthur’s full 1-on-1 interview with KPRC 2 News from Tuesday morning.