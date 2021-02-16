Couple rescued from burning home in northeast Houston, HFD says

A Houston couple was rescued from a house fire Monday night, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The couple, both described to be in their 70s, was inside a single-family home in the 6800 block of Peyton Street.

When the fire department arrived, they said the home was engulfed in flames.

Nathan McAdams, the couple’s son who also lives in the house but was not present at the time of the fire, said he received a call that the home was on fire. Once he arrived, he said he discovered the fire department, police and EMT on the scene.

McAdams said his neighbors said they attempted to break down the door to rescue his parents. But, there was a burst of flames when they kicked down the door and attempted to gain entry into the home.

The couple was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, officials said.

“I am hoping for the best, that my mom and dad come out alright. I saw them in the ambulance but I don’t know the outcome yet. I am just praying that everything is alright,” McAdams said. “It’s in God’s hands.”

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.