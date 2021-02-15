This is what the winter storm looks like across Texas

HOUSTON – Take a look at some of the stunning images and video of the winter storm across Texas.
KPRC 2 will be updating this story as more photos become available.
Where is I-10!? Unbelievable snow storm in San Antonio. Glad I do t see a single car! @TxDOTSanAntonio #txwx pic.twitter.com/hwWW0dgc8o— Chris Shadrock (@ChrisShadrock) February 15, 2021
Lmao San Antonio can’t have nothing nice 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4D4KDPvQ3U— Sparky Palastry (@HungLowJoe05) February 15, 2021
Its snowing, legit snowing in San Antonio TX!!! Like pouring snow snowing.... wtf!! Lol pic.twitter.com/g5F8hAakVM— Nellzpao (@Nellzpao) February 15, 2021
I thought we left this weather behind. Snowing in San Antonio wow pic.twitter.com/M1akLabucx— Josh Littrell (@LittrellJosh) February 15, 2021
SNOW IN SAN ANTONIO??!?!? pic.twitter.com/4zU39PPnZe— s.miles🦇 (@negative_nancy) February 15, 2021
2020 ... and now 2021. Snow in San Antonio! pic.twitter.com/1c9RSs8E6m— Jason Sandys (@JasonSandys) February 15, 2021