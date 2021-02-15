30ºF

Ad

Local News

See photos, videos of freezing rain, snow flurries sprinkling across Houston area

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: Houston, local, freezing rain, snow, winter storm, Click2pins
KPRC 2 viewer submitted a photo of sleet in Navasota on Valentine’s Day.
KPRC 2 viewer submitted a photo of sleet in Navasota on Valentine’s Day. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – As the freezing rain and snow flurries sprinkle down across the Houston area, KPRC 2 viewers and employees are sending in photos of the winter storm.

Server weather is expected to sweep across southeast Texas through Monday morning. This blast of arctic air will bring some of the coldest weather that the region has seen in decades.

Click here for the latest weather updates.

We have compiled the photos and videos from across the Houston area below.

If you would like to submit a photo, visit Click2Pins.

Conroe

proudmommy

We got icicles forming 🥶

Conroe
3 hours ago

Cypress

Katy /Fulshear

SarahEmmerson79

Getting icy here in Katy!!

Katy
4 hours ago

Cristina Ramos

Ice Starting

Katy
3 hours ago

SarahEmmerson79

Snow is here in Katy!!!!!

Katy
2 hours ago

SarahEmmerson79

Starting to stick in Katy!!

Katy
1 hour ago

f

KPRC 2 viewer Brittany Okolotu submitted photo of ice-covered car in Katy area on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
KPRC 2 viewer Brittany Okolotu submitted photo of ice-covered car in Katy area on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (KPRC)

The Woodlands

sundevil95

Snowing Creekside Park in The Woodlands.

Tomball
11 minutes ago

Jersey Village

Livingston

HoneyontheLake

It's starting to ice up here in Livingston

Livingston
2 hours ago

New Waverly

HouseofStorm

House Of Storm

New Waverly
4 minutes ago

Onalaska

cman

Accumulation of sleet has begun

Onalaska
2 hours ago

West Houston

KPRC 2 viewer Victor Campos submitted photo of snow-covered car in Highway 6 and Interstate 10 on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
KPRC 2 viewer Victor Campos submitted photo of snow-covered car in Highway 6 and Interstate 10 on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (KPRC)
KPRC 2 viewer Victor Campos submitted photo of snow-covered car in Highway 6 and Interstate 10 on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
KPRC 2 viewer Victor Campos submitted photo of snow-covered car in Highway 6 and Interstate 10 on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (KPRC)

Tomball

mommacharlaire

Outside my kitchen window

Tomball
47 minutes ago

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: