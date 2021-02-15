See photos, videos of freezing rain, snow flurries sprinkling across Houston area

HOUSTON – As the freezing rain and snow flurries sprinkle down across the Houston area, KPRC 2 viewers and employees are sending in photos of the winter storm.
Server weather is expected to sweep across southeast Texas through Monday morning. This blast of arctic air will bring some of the coldest weather that the region has seen in decades.
Click here for the latest weather updates.
We have compiled the photos and videos from across the Houston area below.
If you would like to submit a photo, visit Click2Pins.
Conroe
Cypress
Katy /Fulshear
f
The Woodlands
Jersey Village
Snow flurries starting in Jersey Village #houwx #txwx @NWSHouston @JeffLindner1 @hcfcd pic.twitter.com/Wly6iXNXU7— Michael Walter (@MichaelMWalter) February 14, 2021