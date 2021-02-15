See photos, videos of freezing rain, snow flurries sprinkling across Houston area

KPRC 2 viewer submitted a photo of sleet in Navasota on Valentine’s Day.

HOUSTON – As the freezing rain and snow flurries sprinkle down across the Houston area, KPRC 2 viewers and employees are sending in photos of the winter storm.

Server weather is expected to sweep across southeast Texas through Monday morning. This blast of arctic air will bring some of the coldest weather that the region has seen in decades.

We have compiled the photos and videos from across the Houston area below.

Conroe

proudmommy Conroe

Cypress

Katy /Fulshear

SarahEmmerson79 Katy

Cristina Ramos Katy

SarahEmmerson79 Katy

SarahEmmerson79 Katy

KPRC 2 viewer Brittany Okolotu submitted photo of ice-covered car in Katy area on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (KPRC)

The Woodlands

sundevil95 Tomball

Jersey Village

Livingston

HoneyontheLake Livingston

New Waverly

HouseofStorm New Waverly

Onalaska

cman Onalaska

West Houston

KPRC 2 viewer Victor Campos submitted photo of snow-covered car in Highway 6 and Interstate 10 on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (KPRC)

Tomball