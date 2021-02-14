‘Conditions are so unprecedented.’ Gov. Abbott urges Texans to stay off roads amid winter storm

HOUSTON – One day after declaring a state of emergency in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott sent a message to residents to avoid all travel as a historic winter storm approaches.

“People think they will know how to drive on ice and there have been some people who’ve driven on ice before and snow before,” said Abbott, during an emergency response press conference in Austin on Saturday afternoon. “But these conditions are so unprecedented for so many reasons in the state of Texas, there will be so many other people who have never driven on ice before. And it could be one of the most hazardous things that you can do.”

If you get stranded, Abbott says to call the roadside assistance.

The number is 1-800-525-5555. It is also on the back of your driver’s license.

Here is the full press conference: