Vaccination efforts increase across Houston area

HOUSTON – More and more Texans are getting vaccinated as distribution ramps up.

On Friday, certain CVS pharmacies began coronavirus vaccinations across Southeast Texas. CVS vaccinations are by appointment only.

Another first this Friday, the Michael E. DeBakey V.A. Medical Center in Houston started facilitating a new vaccination method for veterans: first come, first served.

“This is really important to us, we are vaccinating America’s heroes,” said associate director of the Michael E. DeBakey Medical Center, Chris Myhaver.

About 800 eligible veterans over the age of 60 were vaccinated during Friday’s drive-thru clinic, according to Myhaver.

The line stretched for miles for the first-come, first-served veteran vaccinations, but Navy Veteran Earl George did not mind.

“It is my time to get my shot,” George said.

Veteran Erwin Ferguson said he is getting a shot to protect himself and our country.

“The more people vaccinated, the more of a chance we have to stop the virus,” Ferguson said.

If you are an eligible veteran and want to get vaccinated, the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center drive-thru vaccination clinic opens at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.