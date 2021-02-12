Have you seen him? Fugitive wanted for capital murder, HCSO says

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Division is seeking help from the public in locating Jose Pablo Urbina.

According to the department, Urbina is responsible for a capital murder that occurred on July 17, 2019, in Channelview.

[RELATED: Man charged with capital murder in Channelview shootout; Stunning details revealed about drug house]

Urbina is described by authorities as a 20-year-old Hispanic male with brown eyes and short brown hair who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 to 170 pounds.

According to a press release, a warrant for the arrest of Urbina is active as of Feb. 11.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.