Ask 2: Are bar owners obligated to require that customers wear a mask?

Bartender Katie McGranahan pours a beer at the Saint Arnold Brewing Company Friday, June 26, 2020, in Houston. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that he is shutting bars back down and scaling back restaurant capacity to 50%, in response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Texas.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Are bar owners obligated to require that customers wear a mask?

Answer: Yes, all individuals inside a bar establishment must wear a mask.

COVID-19 protocols outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services state that “all employees and customers must wear a face covering (over the nose and mouth) wherever it is not feasible to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from another individual not in the same household.”

The only exception to this is when a person is seated at the bar to eat or drink.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.