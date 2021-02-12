Ask 2: Are bar owners obligated to require that customers wear a mask?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.
Question: Are bar owners obligated to require that customers wear a mask?
Answer: Yes, all individuals inside a bar establishment must wear a mask.
COVID-19 protocols outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services state that “all employees and customers must wear a face covering (over the nose and mouth) wherever it is not feasible to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from another individual not in the same household.”
The only exception to this is when a person is seated at the bar to eat or drink.
Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.
_