Free pet crates: Here’s how to get yours ahead of the Houston-area Arctic chill

HOUSTON – The Houston Humane Society is sending an urgent plea for pet owners to keep their pets inside as much as possible as an Arctic blast is set to take over the Houston-area in the coming days.

The animal shelter is giving away free pet crates as a safer option for pet owners to keep their pets inside during the cold weather.

Interested pet owners must provide proof of governmental assistance, and pets must be spayed or neutered.

Applicants who are selected for the free crate will be contacted for pickup time. They must be picked up at Houston Humane Society on 14700 Almeda.

Houston Humane Society wants pet owners to know they can safely keep their pets warm by doing the following:

Setting aside blankets and pillows for them

Keeping them busy with toys to play with

Use potty pads or a space for them to use the bathroom

Leave blankets and towels outside for stray cats

The application can be found here.