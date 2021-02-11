Ask 2 Live: What questions do you have about the COVID-19 vaccine and kids?

KPRC 2 is working daily to bring you the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine.

While the vaccine is not ready yet for kids, there is still plenty of information parents need to know right now. From babies to teens, what questions do you have regarding the vaccine?

Kids typically are not getting serious cases of COVID-19 but it is still important to think about vaccines for them because they can still transmit the virus.

“Someone could have no symptoms and can still be capable of spreading (COVID-19), whether it is to an adult or to children,” said Dr. Stanley Spinner, chief medical officer at Texas Children’s Pediatrics and Texas Children’s Urgent Care.

Pediatricians want parents to feel comfortable about the upcoming vaccine for kids. Experts in Houston are always watching as new information on the vaccines comes out.

“I think it’s important for parents to understand for their sake, it’s a very safe vaccine and I can tell you as a pediatrician we protect our kids. That is what we do,” said Spinner. “We are not going to go out and support any vaccine unless we are 100% comfortable it’s going to be safe and effective for our kids.”

KPRC 2 is working with several Houston experts to get answers to your questions. For example, will the COVID-19 vaccine interfere with other scheduled childhood vaccines? When can we expect a vaccine to be ready for kids? Regarding babies, we will also answer questions about pregnant women getting the vaccine.

Send in your questions and we will bring you answers in our Ask 2 Live event at 1 p.m. Friday. You’ll hear from a pediatric infectious disease specialist with UTHealth and UT Physicians and an expert with Texas Children’s Hospital.

If you’d like to attend the Ask 2 Live event, please sign up using the form below. You can also submit questions while signing up.