Man who robbed gas station arrested after chase in NW Harris County, deputies say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Chase, Robbery

HOUSTON – A man who robbed a gas station in northwest Harris County Wednesday and led deputies on a high-speed chase was arrested, deputies said.

District 5 deputies said a Circle K Gas Station in the 9000 block of Jones Road was robbed by an armed suspect. Deputies said they located the suspect, who then fled the scene at 140 mph.

The lengthy pursuit ended after spikes disabled the suspect’s vehicle near Gessner and Grand National, according to investigators. After he attempted to flee on foot, deputies said the suspect was caught and taken into custody.

Money and the weapon were found with the suspect, deputies said.

