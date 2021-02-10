Here is how you can participate in the free virtual job fair happening today

HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia partnered with Workforce Solutions to host a free virtual job fair open to the public.

According to a news release, 30 employers are expected to attend the event, where there will be more than 700 full time and 30 part time positions available.

Industries represented at the event will include manufacturing, technology, energy, and marine, according to the release.

The job fair will start at 10 a.m. and representatives will be available for live interactions with job seekers until 2 p.m. After that, booths will remain open and people can gather information on available positions until midnight.

People who wish to participate can register and build their portfolios at wrksolutions2.easyvirtualfair.com.