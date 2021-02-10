Galveston’s new flag: See the 3 finalist designs

GALVESTON, Texas – Galveston City Council and the Galveston Cultural Arts Commission voted to send three potential flag designs for a final vote to occur later this month.

Residents voted for the top three flag designs submitted by the Cultural Arts Commission, which ended Sunday.

Flag choices D, F, and G were advanced to the final vote, according to the city.

Residents are invited to help select the official City of Galveston flag by voting on their favorite designs at... Posted by City of Galveston, Texas - Government on Thursday, January 14, 2021

All three flags were sent forward by the commission based on the five principals highlighted on the website, which include easy identification, relation to the island culture, and easy enough for a child to draw it.

The final vote is set to happen during a workshop meeting on Feb. 25, the city said.