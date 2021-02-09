VIDEO: Houston resident robbed at gunpoint after being followed home from jewelry store

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division released a video Tuesday of an aggravated robbery targeting a Houston resident returning home from a jewelry store.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday, Dec. 17 at around 2:00 p.m. when the resident was being dropped off at home by an Uber after shopping at a jewelry store on Richmond Avenue.

A video captured on a doorbell camera across the street shows a black Dodge Charger pulling up near the driveway as the resident was arriving home at the 2000 block of Cohn.

According to police, the resident said he noticed two occupants in the vehicle putting masks over their heads and that he then tried to run into his house.

The video shows the armed suspects, one with an assault rifle and the other with a handgun, chasing the resident into his garage then causing him to fall to the ground after striking him in the head multiple times.

The suspects then robbed the resident of a bag that he was holding along with the jewelry that he was wearing and fled the scene.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is advised to directly contact Crime Stoppers of Houston by calling 713-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at crime-stoppers.org