This is the time Mary Wilson and The Supremes rocked out in Houston with Judy Garland

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 1964 file photo, The Supremes, from left, Florence Ballard, Mary Wilson and Diana Ross, perform during a reception for them in a hotel, in London. Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died at 76 years old. Publicist Jay Schwartz says Wilson died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her home in Las Vegas and that the cause was not immediately clear. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)

As a member of the Supremes, Mary Wilson opened for Judy Garland on Friday, Dec. 17, 1965 at the Astrodrome in Houston.

It was the first concert to take place at the venue and tickets were priced $1 - $7.50 per attendee, according to an old flyer found online.

At the time, The Astrodome could originally seat 48,000 people but added another 12,000 seats for the show.

About one month before the concert, The Supremes, which included Wilson, Diana Ross, and Florence Ballard, celebrated their seventh chart-topping hit “I Hear a Symphony,” according to SoulMusic.com.

By Dec. 17, the song was No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 after eight weeks on the chart.