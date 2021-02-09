St. Luke’s to partner with TSU for Third Ward vaccine clinic

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2021 file photo, a healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. As health officials race to vaccinate people across the U.S., the need to give each person two doses a few weeks apart is adding a layer of complexity to the countrys biggest-ever vaccination campaign. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

HOUSTON – Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center is partnering with Texas Southern University to hold a coronavirus vaccine clinic in Houston’s Third Ward.

According to Vanessa Astros, spokeswoman for St. Luke’s Health, the appointment-only clinic is expected to be fully operational by Monday. She did not disclose the location but said more information will be provided at a news conference on Thursday.

The vaccination effort will concentrate on people described as “super seniors,” meaning 75 and older, other at-risk populations and ethnic minorities who meet the state’s guidelines for the vaccine.

People who qualify to receive the vaccine under the current guidelines can join the St. Luke’s waiting list at stlukeshealth.org. Those who sign up and are qualified to receive the vaccine will be contacted about making an appointment, Astros said.