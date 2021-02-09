Driver fleeing crossfire loses control, crashes into southwest Houston home

A car is seen sticking out of a home in southwest Houston after a crash Feb. 8, 2021.

HOUSTON – A driver fleeing an exchange of gunfire between two other vehicles Monday lost control and crashed into a southwest Houston home.

The shooting was reported near Airport and McClain boulevards.

According to Houston police, the driver was at a gas station across the street from the home when there was a shootout between people in two other vehicles. The driver took off, lost control, drove through the backyard of one home and then crashed into the kitchen of another.

Police said one of the vehicles involved in the shooting also sped away from the scene and crashed. The people in that vehicle ran from the scene.

One person was hit in the arm by gunfire, police said. No other injuries were reported.