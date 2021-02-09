Ask 2: Who is in charge of fixing street signs?

Question: Who is in charge of fixing street signs?

Answer: You can visit the City of Houston’s 311 website to report a street sign that needs maintenance. Just click on the “traffic, streets and drainage” icon to submit your request. You’ll need to provide your email address, so the city can contact you. Click here to access the website.

MobilityHouston is a city-wide conversation created by the City of Houston that invites you to share your ideas and solutions for Houston mobility with your city leaders and other Houstonians. If you have any insight, suggestions or ideas regarding anything transportation, you can call 713-837-0311.

