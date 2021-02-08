Megan Thee Stallion teams up with Ellen DeGeneres to surprise frontline nurse in Houston with $50K

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Megan Thee Stallion attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif. In an Instagram Live video Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion said for the first time that fellow rapper Tory Lanez was the person who pulled the trigger when she was shot in the feet after a party in the Hollywood Hills more than a month earlier. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON – Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with Ellen DeGeneres to surprise one of her deserving fans who works as a travel nurse on the show.

Last July, Jamelmenique Hoy temporarily relocated to Houston to help treat coronavirus patients as the city continued to experience an outbreak of new cases.

Hoy, her husband and their five children ranging from ages 2 to 7 years old have been living a one-bedroom hotel room since moving to Houston.

While working on the frontlines and continuing to raise a family, Hoy has also been studying to earn her master’s degree.

Megan Thee Stallion, who is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Texas Southern University, connected with her fan’s story and wanted to help.

With the help of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and Shutterfly, Megan surprised the Hoy with $50,000 to help pay off her student loans.

