Local nonprofit hosts day of pampering for girls with special needs

HOUSTON – A former pro-basketball player is using his nonprofit to bring a sense of normalcy amidst the pandemic. Remi Yusuf, a native of Houston, founded the Be A 9th Wonder Foundation, which offers sports camps to children with special needs.

However, on Sunday night, the group swayed away from sports, by focusing on a day of pampering. The organization allowed girls to get their hair and nails done for free at a local salon.

“It just warms my heart to know this organization is here to do this for our children with special needs. This pandemic has been hard for them. Being home all the time isolated to have this day to pamper them is just incredible,” said mother Jennifer Vincet.

Yusuf started the organization in honor of his younger sister, who was diagnosed with an unknown lung disease at the age of 12 that compromised her way of living. She eventually passed away at 19 years old.

“I want to make sure that her memory lives on and in a way of doing that I give back to the community and inspiring us and helping us move forward,” he said.

The group will have another event coming up in April, which is also autism awareness month. The event will be a basketball clinic for children with special needs at the Upside SportsPlex in Alvin, Texas.