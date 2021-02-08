‘Hard without my mother.’ Family remembers local nurse dies after weekslong battle with COVID-19

HOUSTON – The family of Tricia Moten is mourning after the 49-year-old nurse died Friday a six-week battle with COVID-19.

“Everyone is just taking their time to grieve in their own way. For me, it’s been really hard without my mother. She was my everything, my rock, my soul,” said her son, TJ Lynch.

Tricia Moten, who was the chief nursing officer at First Surgical Hospital, contracted the virus on Dec. 20 and was admitted to the hospital, according to her family.

“We don’t know where exactly she contracted it from. We’re trying to figure it out,” said her husband, Derrick.

Tricia Moten was known as a dedicated wife and mother, who spent her life serving others.

“She was just an amazing person, inside and out,” Derrick said.

Moten’s daughter Tya Lynch said her mother will always be with them but they will continue moving forward.

“For instance, TJ, since he’s a senior, he is focusing on school, getting a job things so that he can further his education. And me, focusing on school and volleyball and not letting this stop us because I knew she wouldn’t want us to,” Tya Lynch said.

Friends of the family started a GoFundMe to help support the family during this difficult time. If you would like to support, please visit here.