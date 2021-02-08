GALLERY: Tampa Bay defeats Kansas City, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) celebrates with Devin White (45), Lavonte David (54), Mike Edwards (32) and others after intercepting a pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the Super Bowl champions.
The Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
With the win, quarterback Tom Brady collects his seven Super Bowl championships. He threw three touchdowns, including a pair to longtime New England teammate Rob Gronkowski in their first season together with the Buccaneers.
Click the viewer for a slideshow of the game.
Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.