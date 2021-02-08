GALLERY: Tampa Bay defeats Kansas City, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) celebrates with Devin White (45), Lavonte David (54), Mike Edwards (32) and others after intercepting a pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the Super Bowl champions.

The Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

With the win, quarterback Tom Brady collects his seven Super Bowl championships. He threw three touchdowns, including a pair to longtime New England teammate Rob Gronkowski in their first season together with the Buccaneers.

