AWWWW: Houston Wildlife Center rescues baby Great Horned Owls

The Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas rescued its first baby Great Horned Owls of the season.

According to the Wildlife Center of Texas, the pair of owlets fell out of their nest at a public park located near Pearland.

Caretakers say the owlets were uninjured but dehydrated.

The Wildlife Center of Texas cautions all Texans that owls may be found on the ground as the season continues.

According to the Wildlife Center of Texas, the best thing to do for baby owls found on the ground is to re-nest them, unless they appear injured or are covered in flies.

