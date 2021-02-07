Pasadena PD detective dies after COVID-19 battle

HOUSTON – Pasadena Police Department is mourning the loss of police detective and military veteran, Pedro “Pete” Mejia Jr., who died Saturday after a difficult battle with COVID-19.

According to the department, Mejia served in the United States Army, where he was deployed on two different occasions. He was awarded numerous certifications, badges, commendations, and medals for his outstanding performance while rising to the rank of sergeant.

In 2005, Mejia began working at Pasadena Police Department, serving in various roles including uniformed patrol, DWI Task Force, and as an investigator in the Narcotics Division.

The Pasadena Police Department said in part: “Throughout his tenure, Pete displayed the highest of standards in professionalism, as he was known for the quality of his work and his willingness to help others. He had a friendly and polite bearing, which inspired everyone around him. His exceptional work ethic and informal leadership were founded on great compassion for the community that he faithfully and selflessly served. His diplomatic and personal touch, along with his infectious smile, will stay with us always. Our hearts and prayers go out to the entire Mejia family as they mourn the loss of such an integral part of their lives.”