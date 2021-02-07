HPD: Mom witnessed daughter being held at gunpoint on FaceTime

HOUSTON – Houston SWAT and hostage negotiations teams responded to a domestic violence incident Saturday afternoon in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said a concerned mother said her daughter’s boyfriend was holding her against her will and threatening to shoot her. The incident occurred after 3:05 p.m. inside an apartment complex at 13502 Northborough Drive, near Rankin Road.

According to HPD, the girlfriend was on FaceTime with her mother, and the mom saw the boyfriend hold a gun up to her daughter. Police say the boyfriend has a history of violence. The mother said she went to the apartment and couldn’t get in contact with them.

When police arrived, they called in SWAT, who set up a perimeter. Police said they tried to communicate with the couple by loudspeaker for several minutes.

During the standoff, the daughter texted her mother and said nothing was wrong, but her boyfriend has a history of taking her phone, police said.

The boyfriend eventually surrendered, police said.

“We were very concerned for her safety at the time,” said HPD SWAT Lieutenant Richard Besselman.

Officials said they believe the couple was in a vacant unit at the time of the incident. The woman was not visibly injured and was not cooperating with the investigation, police said.

No charges have been filed at this time. While police said possible charges include felon in possession of weapon and aggravated assault.