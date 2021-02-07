Do you need a makeover? ‘Queer Eye’ coming to Texas for casting call

HOUSTON – The popular makeover show ‘Queer Eye’ is looking for people in Texas.

Bobby Berk, one of the show’s hosts, announced the casting call on Instagram last weekend.

“We’re back and heading to TEXAS, and I want YOU to be our next hero,” Berk wrote.

Queer Eye is a television franchise featuring a team of gay professionals, nicknamed the Fab Five, who give lifestyle and fashion makeovers to guests.

If you are interested in appearing on the show, email QECASTING@ITV.COM with your name, photos and stories. If you have a friend that, you want to nominate then send along their info as well.