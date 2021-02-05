VOTE: Houston SPCA needs your help naming its newborn goat triplets

The Houston SPCA is calling on the public to help name its new kids.

The animal shelter announced the birth of triplets to one of it rescued goats on Wednesday.

Now, the Houston SPCA is asking Houstonians to help pick names from some staff favorites including Sage, Rosemary and Thyme; Blanche, Dorothy and Rose as well as Piper, Paige and Phoebe.

Interested Houstonians can cast their votes by visiting the Houston SPCA Facebook page.

Results will be announced Friday on the Houston SPCA Equine And Farm Animals Facebook page.