Uber Eats driver carjacked, shot in northwest Harris County, authorities say

NORTHCLIFFE, Texas – An investigation in underway in northwest Harris County after an Uber Eats driver was shot and carjacked, according to authorities.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said the incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Swinden Drive near Veterans Memorial Drive.

Herman said the driver was attacked by three armed men, who shot him and stole his white Chevy Malibu. The driver was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown.

The men are described as one Black man and two Hispanic men, Herman said. There is a heavy police presence in the area as authorities investigate the case.

People are being advised to avoid the area if possible.