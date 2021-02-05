PVAMU welcomes first COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waller County

HOUSTON – Prairie View A&M University will host the first COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waller County. The site is open for those with appointments on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“I think we are averaging 90 to 100 folks coming through an hour right now,” said Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.

He said the drive-thru operation was planned in about a week and is a result of a collaboration between the county and university.

“The university is really vested in making sure that we can do what we can to stop the spread of the virus,” said Tondra Moore, the executive director of health services for Prairie View University.

To receive the vaccine, those with appointments must show up at their designated times, verified who they were, filled out paperwork, and then a nursing student will administer the Moderna vaccine.

“Since the pandemic started, we haven’t really been able to put our skills into practice. We are just learning things straight from the textbook. So it’s awesome that we get to come here and put our skills into practice,” said PVU nursing student Keara Avie.

Over the two-day period, a thousand doses will be administered, according to Duhon.

Registration for new appointments is currently closed.

However, Duhon hopes to reopen registration in the coming weeks.