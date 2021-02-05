Memorial Hermann partners with Conroe ISD to vaccinate thousands in Montgomery County

Registered Pharmacist Ken Ramey with CVS, prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles of Vero Beach assisted and independent senior living community in Vero Beach, Fla. A federal government study last fall found that an average of one death occurred among every five assisted living facility residents with COVID-19 in states that offered data. That compares with one death among every 40 people with the virus in the general population. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SHENANDOAH, Texas – Memorial Hermann and Conroe ISD are working together to vaccinate nearly 7,000 people in Montgomery County.

“It went smoothly. They’re well organized,” said Danny Driscoll. “I didn’t even feel it.”

A husband and wife secured two appointments at the vaccination clinic.

“We’ve been so worried about this since it started. We’ve been quarantining since like the first of March,” said Donna Driscoll.

Their daughter, who lives with them, just had a baby, so Danny and Donna Driscoll wanted the vaccine in a hurry.

“He (her son) sent me a link the other day and I clicked on it. I’m like, ‘Holy cow. I got an appointment. I’m so happy,’” said Donna Driscoll.

Memorial Hermann teamed with Conroe ISD to administer about 7,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Woodforest Bank Stadium Friday and Saturday.

“I think every school district in Texas would be willing to do this if this became available. For us, we want to serve a community. That’s important. We serve the children every day. Today we have the chance to serve our seniors. That’s an honor for us to do that through this vaccine clinic,” said Conroe ISD Superintendent Dr. Curtis Null.

Memorial Hermann hosted a drive-thru vaccination event at NRG a few weeks ago and one at Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land taking place through Saturday.

As more supply comes in, they’re working on expanding to other communities.

“I think it’s really pushing everybody to think differently. We can’t just do things in the hospital and do things the traditional way, but these are the types of things we can really do the great work for the community and get what people are looking for,” said Justin Kendrick, CEO, Memorial Hermann Woodlands Medical Center and Northeast Hospital.

Dr. Null said they plan to do the second doses of the vaccine at the same site in three weeks.

He said it’s a huge step closer to get more people vaccinated, especially their teachers.

These are appointments are full, but people can still register for Montgomery County’s waitlist.