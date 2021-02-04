6 years after fire, Old Town Spring’s historic Wunsche Brothers Cafe & Saloon reopens

The Wunsche Brothers Cafe & Saloon is back after years of renovations.

HOUSTON – The Wunsche Brothers Cafe & Saloon is back in business after years of renovations. The historic establishment reopened Feb. 1 at 103 Midway St., in Old Town Spring.

The saloon shut down nearly six years ago following a fire in 2015, which caused significant damage, according to Community Impact Newspaper. The 1902-era building has changed ownership and names over the years.

The Kosh family purchased the building in March 2017 and have worked since to restore the structure.

According to Community Impact Newspaper, the restaurant was originally set to reopen in fall 2019 but the company confirmed that they are in a soft opening phase.

The Wunsche Brothers Cafe’s menu features burgers, sandwiches, chicken fried steak and fried catfish. It also offers many Southern sides, including mac and cheese, squash casserole and glazed carrots, and desserts, such as chocolate Whiskey cake and buttermilk pecan pie.

Ad

The restaurant is open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., according to the menu.