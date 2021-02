Police said 10-year-old Tyler Hamilton is missing after he was last seen riding his bike in west Houston.

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy Tuesday, officials said.

Tyler Hamilton was last seen riding his black and orange bike near his home in the 12900 block of Briar Forest, police said. Tyler was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.