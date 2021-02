HOUSTON – Do you need some food for your pet? You’re in luck because Precinct 6 deputies and the Houston Humane Society are giving it away for free Wednesday.

Deputies are hosting a free drive-thru pet food distribution event at 5900 Canal St. from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or whenever all of the pet food has been distributed.

Deputies said this will be a first-come, first-serve event.

Drivers are asked to stay in their vehicle and volunteers will place the food in your trunk.