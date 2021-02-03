68ºF

Houston Rodeo canceled: This is what Texans are saying about this year’s disappointment

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – The coronavirus pandemic continues to put the kibosh on Texans’ plans. The latest disappointment is that the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Wednesday that it’s canceling its 2021 event.

Rodeo officials announced the plug has been pulled on competitions, concerts and entertainment, carnival, and other attractions and activities “due to the ongoing health situation.”

Here’s what social media had to say about the announcement. Please be aware some of the language contained in the social media posts may be offensive to some.

What do you think about the rodeo cancellation? Let us know in the comments.

