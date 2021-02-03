Houston Rodeo canceled: This is what Texans are saying about this year’s disappointment

HOUSTON – The coronavirus pandemic continues to put the kibosh on Texans’ plans. The latest disappointment is that the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Wednesday that it’s canceling its 2021 event.

Rodeo officials announced the plug has been pulled on competitions, concerts and entertainment, carnival, and other attractions and activities “due to the ongoing health situation.”

Here’s what social media had to say about the announcement. Please be aware some of the language contained in the social media posts may be offensive to some.

Time to move major shows and rodeos out of metro areas like Houston. They don't represent or respect the culture any longer. — RGrimes (@ReaganGrimes) February 3, 2021

I support the decision to cancel the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. @RODEOHOUSTON pic.twitter.com/2UqCYlRjuj — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) February 3, 2021

Heard the Houston Rodeo is cancelled for this year again, I mean I understand why they made that decision but I don’t wanna live in this world anymore pic.twitter.com/VewUidoj2R — Present: Siren ♡༄ (@AGH7_LA) February 3, 2021

Ok Houston, cause having a rodeo & no Mardi Gras New Orleans wasn’t sitting well with me. 😂😂😂🤣 We all punish. — Wariel D Butler (@LeeBeauty_) February 3, 2021

They dead ass canceled rodeo Houston again ... I was planning my outfits last night 🥲 — 𝐣𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐧 ⚡️ (@jensenmassick) February 3, 2021

Just found out Houston rodeo isn’t happening this year.. again... which is stupid af — Spicer (@MattySpice46) February 3, 2021

The anti vaxxers and anti maskers in the Houston news commentary section are cheering the Rodeo is cancelled. They really hate large gatherings to happen again. — RSG - Ranel G (@RanelGallardo) February 3, 2021

Best thing Houston has is the rodeo and it’s been canceled.. I’m over 2021. — fany 🌙 (@glamdollsteph) February 3, 2021

Dear Houston Rodeo Fans:

There will be no rodeo in 2021.

Better luck next year Houston Rodeo Fans.

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Mike H (@mikehenry1503) February 3, 2021

Really sad the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo was canceled again It was the smart call but its a tradition thats sad not see take place I will miss helping out on the committees but will be glad to have my fellow committee members safe and well in 2022 The Mission continues#HlSR — Toni Garza 🧩💙 (@Jamesons_mom) February 3, 2021

HOUSTON RODEO: Cancel for the 2nd year in a row due to COVID, people we have a lot more to do doing our part to over come this illness it to will be a thing of the past it’s just taking a little longer, I have to say a few of u are falling short on doing yr part cause you’re — Sammaspd XA Dawkins (@kantangyk99) February 3, 2021

Another year of no Houston rodeo... yeah this year ain’t it either — Lindsey Stoddard (@LinzmichelleS) February 3, 2021

Houston just ain’t Houston without the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.. what a sad day. I’m going back to sleep — amanda 🤍🥂 (@amandaibarraaa) February 3, 2021

can y’all please wear a dang mask so Houston can have the rodeo again — 𝚜𝚢𝚍𝚗𝚎𝚢♡︎ (@lilsyd_23) February 3, 2021

They cancelled the freaking Houston Rodeo AGAIN !!! When can things go back to normal !!! 😭 — Bailey Almaguer (@bailey_almaguer) February 3, 2021

I want to cry. They cancelled the Houston Rodeo completely for the year. — BrunetteWithAMask (@TXsassyBrunette) February 3, 2021

They cancelled the rodeo‽ Aww Houston is doing something good. — Stacie N 🦇 (@scragongirl) February 3, 2021

This so stupid and very disappointing. People are going out to eat, tge movies, Six Flags, Disney World, heck I know people who are travelingl to Cancun on a regular basis. I guess the city and Rodeo Houston do not care about lost jobs or revenue for the city. — KRISTIE HILL (@kristiemoore197) February 3, 2021

So the Houston livestock show & Rodeo has officially been canceled. I really was looking forward to it come May but we got the word this morning. 😩 — Dom (Dominick) (@Domvilla999) February 3, 2021

