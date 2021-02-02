Seabrook man arrested in connection with child pornography investigation

Christopher Savage was arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation.

WEBSTER, Texas – Police have arrested a man in connection with a child pornography investigation being conducted by the Webster Police.

According to the city of Webster’s Facebook page, police began their investigation into the possession and promotion of child pornography on Jan. 17, 2021, in Seabrook.

On Monday, multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a location on Hollybrook Drive, and Christopher Savage was taken into custody, authorities said.

Police said they also seized digital devices, which were sent to a lab for forensics.

Savage was charged with one count of failure to register as a sex offender. Police said further charges are possible, pending a forensic investigation.