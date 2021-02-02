Registration for Memorial Hermann COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic in Sugar Land for those 65 and older now open

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Memorial Hermann has partnered with Fort Bend County to offer a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land Wednesday, Feb. 3 - Saturday, Feb. 6.

Vaccinations will take place from 7 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. If you are 65 years of age or older, click here to complete a vaccination verification form that will confirm your eligibility for vaccination at this clinic. If your eligibility is confirmed, a single-use, personalized scheduling link will be emailed to you.

Public registration is available only to individuals 65 years of age and older, consistent with the state’s Phase 1B guidance. Approximately 16,000 COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered, Memorial Hermann said.

Vaccine supply is limited and appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis until the available appointments are full. For additional questions about this event, please review the Frequently Asked Questions.