MUG SHOT: Man charged with capital murder after 19-year-old shot to death in west Houston

HOUSTON – A man is charged with capital murder in connection with the death of a 19-year-old shot to death in November.

Trevion Joe Turner, 21, is in police custody.

He is accused in the fatal shooting of Kavonte Green in the 2800 block of Wallingford Drive at about 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Police said Green was shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment complex and pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston police said witnesses indicated Green was waiting inside a vehicle when he and a passenger were approached by two men. One of the suspects opened the vehicle’s door and demanded property, according to police. The suspects then fatally shot the victim before fleeing the scene on foot, police said. The passenger was not hurt.

Police said further investigation identified one suspect as Turner. He was arrested on Jan. 28 without incident.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identity of the additional suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.